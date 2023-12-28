The winner of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the largest in the game's history, has claimed their winnings through an unconventional method.

The Florida Lottery announced that Saltines Holdings, LLC has claimed the record-breaking prize from a drawing held on August 8, according to a Wednesday (December 27) release. The business chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $794,248,882.

The Mega Millions Quick Pick ticket, which matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball, was purchased from a Publix located at 630 Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach. The store also got a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

This announcement came after the Florida Lottery was legally cleared to release the winner's name to the public. The prize was originally claimed in September, but the winner was exempt from having their name released under state law for 90 days. Christmas marked the threshold where lottery officials could reveal the winner's identity.

According to WFLA, claiming the money through an LLC allowed the winner to keep their name confidential. Reporters also learned the jackpot winner filed the LLC in Delaware, a state where the owner of an LLC isn't publically available, unlike Florida.

The 1.6 billion jackpot dethroned the previous Mega Millions record of $1.537 billion, which was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. It's also one of the largest lottery prizes ever won in U.S. history.

The jackpot climbed to record-breaking amounts of money after a series of 32 rollovers from April to August. Lottery officials said the run has "contributed a staggering $73.4 million to further education in Florida."