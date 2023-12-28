The ‘Best Ice Cream Shop’ In Las Vegas Just Opened A New Location

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

December 28, 2023

Cropped Image Of Person Holding Chocolate Ice Cream Cone
Photo: Getty Images

Las Vegas-born Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery has just opened its doors in Henderson's Inspirada community at 3239 Bicentennial Parkway, Suite 100.

This new location, the third for SNS, is renowned for its commitment to hormone- and antibiotic-free milk, as well as its diverse selection of seasonal and signature flavors.

To kick off the grand opening, the Inspirada store is treating the first 10 customers in line to free ice cream for a year. Additionally, the first 100 customers can enjoy buy-one-get-one scoops throughout the day, along with exciting extras like raffles, swag, and a DJ, starting from noon on Saturday.

Drew Belcher, Kevin Whelan and Timothy Dang founded Sorry, Not Sorry in March 2022 at 9484 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 165. They later expanded to a second location inside We All Scream at 517 E. Fremont St. in September, with plans for a Centennial Hills site launching in early 2024.

This creamery prides itself on delivering quality, with winter seasonal offerings such as milk and cookies, gingerbread crunch, cherry amaretto chip, and spiced eggnog sugar cookie. Among their 16 classic flavors, you'll find unique choices like mangonada spiked with Tajin, campfire s'mores, and whiskey bananas Foster.

For those seeking a taste of innovation and diverse flavors, Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery invites all to explore their offerings at sorrynotsorrycreamery.com.

