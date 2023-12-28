When choosing a restaurant to enjoy a nice meal, most people base their decision on the price or variety of menu options. Sometimes, however, you may want to make an evening out of it and have a truly unique experience. Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the restaurant in each state providing the "most memorable dining experience" and serving "unforgettable eats."

So where can you have the most memorable dining experience in all of South Carolina?

Husk

This popular eatery has expanded its reach to nearby states, but you can't go wrong with a delicious meal at the original Charleston locale housed inside a building dating back more than a century. Husk is located at 76 Queen Street.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Husk's reputation precedes it. The storied spot (which now also has locations in Nashville, Tennessee and Savannah, Georgia) is known for its elevated interpretations of Southern classics — dishes such as beautifully plated shrimp and okra with gold rice and flowering basil. The Queen Anne-style building, meanwhile, dates back to the late 19th century."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more restaurants around the country that are sure to leave a lasting impression.