Thousands Of 'Weird Ducks' Headed To Michigan For The Winter

Many birds native to Michigan have already flown South for the Winter (and we don't blame them), but a few bird species have decided to travel North this season. According to MLive, Waterfowl, in addition to "30 species of northern ducks, geese, and swans" have already begun migrating to the Great Lakes region to ring in the New Year up North.

While these seasonal birds do not stick around that long, they certainly make their mark while they are in town. Residents often spot these "funky ducks" wading in the thousands. Tundra Swans, Redheads, Gadwalls, and Buffleheads, are just a few of the unique species calling Michigan home this Winter.

MLive listed traits of each to look out for if you are interested in successfully identify the various bird species. Per the website, Redheads are distinguished by (you guessed it) the red color of their heads. Gadwall male's have black colored back ends and dark bills. Tundra Swans are known for making a whistling sound with their wings among other unique traits pertaining to the shape of their bills and a yellow patch near their eyes. Last but not least, one can easily distinguish a Bufflehead by looking at the species' "iridescent green and purple" patch on the top of their heads.

For more information regarding the winter Waterfowl (traveling to Michigan in droves this season) visit Audubon Great Lakes.