Trina Enrages Fans After She Claims Beyonce Is The 'No. 1 Female Rapper'

By Tony M. Centeno

December 28, 2023

Trina & Beyonce
Photo: Getty Images

Trina got the Internet going wild after she dubbed Beyoncé as the "No. 1 female rapper" when she does rap.

On Wednesday, December 27, HipHopDX published its interview with the Diamond Princess while she was at the One Music Fest 2023 in Atlanta back in October. During their discussion, Trina was asked about the recent boom of female rappers who've been dominated the rap scene lately. When asked if there was anything in particular that "opened the landscape" for these talented women to succeed, she credited Beyoncé.

"Because she is the No. 1 female rapper when she does rap," she explained. "There’s no sleeping on the Queen."

“It’s just one of those things, of course, it’s the Queen Beyoncé, but when you hearing a song and it’s rapping involved it’s like, oh my God — it’s more inspiration," she continued. “It’s just a good thing. I feel like for the girls now when you hear ’em and look at ’em it’s just all different kind of music and it all sounds different.”

Her stance on Beyoncé's influence on women in Hip-Hop spread like wildfire on social media. Fans of other female rappers went in on Trina for not naming their favorites while others cracked jokes about not naming herself. She didn't seem to care about the discourse that erupted online. The Miami native took to Instagram and stood ten toes down without budging an inch.

"For the dusty crusty funky b***ches in the bacccckkkk 🗣🗣🗣🗣 Beyonce is the queen of rap (when she raps) and ALL other genres of music," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Now stay mad goofy's I said what I said and NANN b***h gone check me."

Check out her longer statement and some of the reactions to her opinions about Beyoncé below.

