“It’s just one of those things, of course, it’s the Queen Beyoncé, but when you hearing a song and it’s rapping involved it’s like, oh my God — it’s more inspiration," she continued. “It’s just a good thing. I feel like for the girls now when you hear ’em and look at ’em it’s just all different kind of music and it all sounds different.”



Her stance on Beyoncé's influence on women in Hip-Hop spread like wildfire on social media. Fans of other female rappers went in on Trina for not naming their favorites while others cracked jokes about not naming herself. She didn't seem to care about the discourse that erupted online. The Miami native took to Instagram and stood ten toes down without budging an inch.



"For the dusty crusty funky b***ches in the bacccckkkk 🗣🗣🗣🗣 Beyonce is the queen of rap (when she raps) and ALL other genres of music," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Now stay mad goofy's I said what I said and NANN b***h gone check me."



Check out her longer statement and some of the reactions to her opinions about Beyoncé below.

