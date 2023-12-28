Tyga & Blac Chyna Reportedly Enforce $500,000 NDA To Attend Son's Baptism
By Tony M. Centeno
December 28, 2023
Tyga and Angela White f.k.a Blac Chyna reportedly want guests of their son's upcoming baptism to sign a pricey non-disclosure agreement in order to attend.
According to a report Page Six published on Wednesday, December 27, the parents of King Cairo want all guests to sign a $500,000 NDA before they arrive for the event. The agreement bars anyone from taking any type of photos or video of the private ceremony and sharing the content on social media. It also gives both parents the right to “inspect and confiscate” any smart devices including smartphones, Apple Watches and tablets. Attendees are also forbidden from saying or writing any "disparaging statements" about Tyga.
Violators of the hefty NDA will have to pay the full six-figure sum. The news about their agreement comes a couple of months after Tyga filed for sole custody of their 11-year-old son. The mother of two claimed she had to sell various belongings like clothes, purses, and shoes to her loved ones and customers on an online consignment store just to "make ends meet."
"I feel like a lot of things hold energy, right? And we had discussed this before, I just kind of wanted a fresh start," White told Entertainment Tonight in October. "And I don't think nothing's wrong with selling your old stuff. Like, people have eBay, people sell their old cars... But, for me, I feel like now [at] this point in my life I don't really value materialistic things."
Earlier this month, Tyga and White settled their custody battle. They will continue to have joint custody over their son, but Tyga won't have to pay any child support. The former couple welcomed King Cairo into the world back in 2012. They were previously engaged but broke up two years later. White also shares a daughter, Dream, with Rob Kardashian.