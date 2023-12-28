Violators of the hefty NDA will have to pay the full six-figure sum. The news about their agreement comes a couple of months after Tyga filed for sole custody of their 11-year-old son. The mother of two claimed she had to sell various belongings like clothes, purses, and shoes to her loved ones and customers on an online consignment store just to "make ends meet."



"I feel like a lot of things hold energy, right? And we had discussed this before, I just kind of wanted a fresh start," White told Entertainment Tonight in October. "And I don't think nothing's wrong with selling your old stuff. Like, people have eBay, people sell their old cars... But, for me, I feel like now [at] this point in my life I don't really value materialistic things."



Earlier this month, Tyga and White settled their custody battle. They will continue to have joint custody over their son, but Tyga won't have to pay any child support. The former couple welcomed King Cairo into the world back in 2012. They were previously engaged but broke up two years later. White also shares a daughter, Dream, with Rob Kardashian.