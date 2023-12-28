Washington Destination Ranked Among The Top Cities To Celebrate New Year's

By Zuri Anderson

December 28, 2023

2024 celebrations
Photo: LeoPatrizi / E+ / Getty Images

We're days away from 2024, and thousands of venues across the nation are planning their end-of-the-year festivities. While millions of Americans are getting ready to welcome the new year, some cities are better equipped for these monumental parties, according to a new study from WalletHub.

Analysts ranked the 100 biggest U.S. cities based on dozens of factors and "key indicators" to see which one can support amazing New Year's celebrations. Researchers said, "Our data set ranges from the legality of fireworks and the nightlife options per capita to food affordability and forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31."

An iconic city in Washington State landed in the Top 20! Seattle ranked at No. 16 thanks to the plethora of engaging activities. The Emerald City got the highest marks in “Entertainment & Food,” which includes restaurants, luxury shops, gourmet food stores, music venues, nightlife options, and much more. 

The financial website revealed Orlando is the top destination to celebrate New Year's, dethroning New York City! The Big Apple wasn't even the runner-up in this year's rankings, losing the No. 2 spot to San Diego.

Here are the Top 10 best cities to spend New Year's:

  1. Orlando, Florida
  2. San Diego, California
  3. New York, New York
  4. Las Vegas, Nevada
  5. Atlanta, Georgia
  6. Miami, Florida
  7. Los Angeles, California
  8. Chicago, Illinois
  9. Denver, Colorado
  10. Washington D.C.

Check out the full rankings on wallethub.com.

