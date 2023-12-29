California Coffee Shop Crowned 'Best' In The Entire State

You cannot go wrong with a large cup of coffee masterfully crafted by skilled local baristas. Some prefer to indulge in a cold coffee with ample cream and sugar (the seasonal menu testers) while others prefer plain black coffee (the low maintenance, strictly functional caffeine drinkers).

Coffee shops themselves are also extremely versatile in the way that they are used. Some show up at these cozy, trendy establishments to catch up with friends, while others seek out coffee shops as a quiet space to work or study. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your coffee and coffee shop experience, there is one in California known for being the best around!

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best place to order a coffee in California is Temple Coffee Roasters. Tasting Table praised this coffee shop for its unique subscription coffee club.

Here's what Tasting Table had to say about the best place to order coffee in the entire state:

"Surely no place means more to its hometown than Temple Coffee Roasters. Not that Sacramento doesn't have a fantastic food scene of its own, but Temple is so good it boasts its own subscription coffee club for those outside California's capital. Sure, Los Angeles and San Francisco have some great spots of their own, but are they pouring the Three Pillars Blend with notes of cocoa, sugar, and dried fruit? That's why Temple, more than any other California coffee shop, has developed a massive following outside its home city."

For a continued list of the best coffee shops to visit across the country check out Tasting Table's full review.