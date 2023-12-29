Illinois Coffee Shop Crowned 'Best' In The Entire State

You cannot go wrong with a large cup of coffee masterfully crafted by skilled local baristas. Some prefer to indulge in a cold coffee with ample cream and sugar (the seasonal menu testers) while others prefer plain black coffee (the low maintenance, strictly functional caffeine drinkers).

Coffee shops themselves are also extremely versatile in the way that they are used. Some show up at these cozy, trendy establishments to catch up with friends, while others seek out coffee shops as a quiet space to work or study. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your coffee and coffee shop experience, there is one in Illinois known for being the best around!

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best place to order a coffee in Illinois is The Wormhole in Chicago. Tasting Table praised this coffee shop for its vintage, nostalgic design.

Here's what Tasting Table had to say about the best place to order coffee in the entire state:

"Though Greater Chicago has as many great coffee shops as it does perpetually frustrated Bears fans, sometimes it takes something special to set a place apart. And sometimes, that something special is a Delorean, completely hollowed out and mounted atop the bar. That's what you'll find at The Wormhole, and though that car won't take you back 30 years in history, the vintage NES complete with all your 8-bit favorites just might. Yeah, the coffee is good too. But in a city where that's not hard to find, sometimes it's better to seek out nostalgia."

For a continued list of the best coffee shops to visit across the country check out Tasting Table's full review.