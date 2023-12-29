Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Impressive Abs During Beach Day

By Rebekah Gonzalez

December 29, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is getting some rest and relaxation before she gears up for a new album release at the start of 2024. The star was recently spotted enjoying a beach day in St. Barts and Us Weekly shared photos of Lopez looking great in a straw hat, sunglasses, a white bikini top, which shows off her toned stomach before a pink towel covers the rest of her body.

JLo has previously opened up about her dedication to fitness. “Very rarely will I skip my workout … Sometimes, I work too late the night before, and I’m like, ‘Ugh, I can’t do this.’ But I tell myself, ‘Just do it. It’s only an hour,'" she told Us in 2015. "It’s just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum.”

2024 is gearing up to be an exciting year for Lopez. In November, the performer finally announced the official release date of her album This Is Me... Now and its accompanying film. This Is Me... Now and This Is Me... Now: The Film will both drop on February 16th, 2024. "Hear it. See it. Live it," JLo wrote on Sunday, November 26th, to tease the announcement. The teaser video also came with a note from the singer that read, "This musical experience is a manifestation, through music, film, and reality, of a life's journey on the search for the truth about love."

To hold fans over until February, JLo will be releasing the first single from the album called, "Can't Get Enough." The song will drop on January 10th, 2024.

Jennifer Lopez
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.