Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Impressive Abs During Beach Day

Jennifer Lopez is getting some rest and relaxation before she gears up for a new album release at the start of 2024. The star was recently spotted enjoying a beach day in St. Barts and Us Weekly shared photos of Lopez looking great in a straw hat, sunglasses, a white bikini top, which shows off her toned stomach before a pink towel covers the rest of her body.

JLo has previously opened up about her dedication to fitness. “Very rarely will I skip my workout … Sometimes, I work too late the night before, and I’m like, ‘Ugh, I can’t do this.’ But I tell myself, ‘Just do it. It’s only an hour,'" she told Us in 2015. "It’s just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum.”

2024 is gearing up to be an exciting year for Lopez. In November, the performer finally announced the official release date of her album This Is Me... Now and its accompanying film. This Is Me... Now and This Is Me... Now: The Film will both drop on February 16th, 2024. "Hear it. See it. Live it," JLo wrote on Sunday, November 26th, to tease the announcement. The teaser video also came with a note from the singer that read, "This musical experience is a manifestation, through music, film, and reality, of a life's journey on the search for the truth about love."

To hold fans over until February, JLo will be releasing the first single from the album called, "Can't Get Enough." The song will drop on January 10th, 2024.