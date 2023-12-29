Kathy Griffin filed for divorce from her husband Randy Bick just days before what would have been their fourth wedding anniversary. According to TMZ, the comedian filed the divorce documents in Los Angeles County on Thursday, December 29th. Griffin cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and, according to documents obtained by TMZ, she and Bick have a prenup which she is asking the court to enforce.

The divorce petition also lists December 22nd as their date of separation. Griffin and Bick first started dating Bick, who is a marketing executive, in 2012. During an interview with Larry King, the comedian shared, "Here's the thing, I don't want one iota of judgment from you because he's a little younger than I am. I'm 52 and he's 33 ... He's a marketing executive, he's a normal guy. I met him at a food festival. The LA Times is putting out a food festival called Taste LA, and I hunted him down." They went on to break up in 2018 before reconciling a year later, according to TMZ.

On January 1st, 2020, the couple were married at Griffin's home in a ceremony officiated by legendary comedian Lily Tomlin. On Monday, January 1st, 2024, Kathy and Randy would have celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Griffin was quick to address the news of her divorce. Shortly after the news came to light, the My Life on the D-List star tweeted, "Well…sh*t. This sucks." The split from Bick marks Griffin's second divorce. In May 2006, she divorced computer administrator Matt Moline after marrying him in 2001.