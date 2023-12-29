Massachusetts Coffee Shop Crowned 'Best' In The Entire State

You cannot go wrong with a large cup of coffee masterfully crafted by skilled local baristas. Some prefer to indulge in a cold coffee with ample cream and sugar (the seasonal menu testers) while others prefer plain black coffee (the low maintenance, strictly functional caffeine drinkers).

Coffee shops themselves are also extremely versatile in the way that they are used. Some show up at these cozy, trendy establishments to catch up with friends, while others seek out coffee shops as a quiet space to work or study. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your coffee and coffee shop experience, there is one in Massachusetts known for being the best around!

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best place to order a coffee in Massachusetts is Curio Coffee in Cambridge. Tasting Table praised this coffee shop for its decor and waffles.

Here's what Tasting Table had to say about the best place to order coffee in the entire state:

"You know Curio Coffee is doing something right when they don't even roast their own beans but still bust out the best shop in Beantown. And that something is waffles so good you might briefly forget the place also serves coffee. While the waffles are definitely the main attraction at this Cambridge coffee house, the decorations are equally worth the price of admission. The fiberglass cow's head is one curiosity, as is the serpentine logo on each cup. Did we mention they had wine? If you want to stop here for your evening nightcap and your morning jolt, it's totally possible."

For a continued list of the best coffee shops to visit across the country check out Tasting Table's full review.