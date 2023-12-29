Michigan Coffee Shop Crowned 'Best' In The Entire State

You cannot go wrong with a large cup of coffee masterfully crafted by skilled local baristas. Some prefer to indulge in a cold coffee with ample cream and sugar (the seasonal menu testers) while others prefer plain black coffee (the low maintenance, strictly functional caffeine drinkers).

Coffee shops themselves are also extremely versatile in the way that they are used. Some show up at these cozy, trendy establishments to catch up with friends, while others seek out coffee shops as a quiet space to work or study. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your coffee and coffee shop experience, there is one in Michigan known for being the best around!

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best place to order a coffee in Michigan is Anthology Coffee. Tasting Table praised this coffee shop for its bourbon-soaked coffee among other delicious menu items.

Here's what Tasting Table had to say about the best place to order coffee in the entire state:

"Spending a weekend morning squeezing vegetables and smelling candles at Detroit's Eastern Market can wear a person out. And, yes, it might be tempting to stop in for a Coney Dog on the outskirts of the market, but consider opting for Anthology Coffee instead, which opened its doors in 2019. The exposed brick and white wall space mixes modern style with Detroit's industrial past, and the coffee they're pouring is quite possibly the most flavorful in the entire city. They've even got bourbon-soaked coffee, and while it won't give you much of an alcohol buzz it will bring flavors you've likely never tried."

