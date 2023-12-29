Miley Cyrus Shares Incredible Cover Of Journey's 'Faithfully'

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to covers! After introducing a new generation of fans to classic songs with her covers of Blondie's "Heart of Glass" and The Cranberries' "Zombie," the singer tried her hand at this popular Journey song and the results were (of course) incredible.

This week, Cyrus shared a video of herself performing "Faithfully" by Journey live at the Chateau Marmont. The black-and-white video shows Miley singing to an enthusiastic crowd of people while she's accompanied by a pianist on a small stage.

Fans were quick to praise Miley's performance in the comment section. "Brought tears to my eyes at the end. She really can belt out the classics. Love you, Miley! You're an inspiration, always," one fan wrote. Another commented, "I never thought I'd want to hear this song done by anyone but Journey but you just proved me wrong. I got chills."

Check out the full cover below!