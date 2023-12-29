Nearly 5 Million BlendJet Blenders Recalled Due To Fire, Laceration Risks

BlendJet issued a recall of 4.8 million of its BlendJet2 blenders due to the risk of fire and lacerations. The company is advising consumers to stop using the portable blenders immediately.

The blenders were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target, and other stores across the country from October 2020 through November 2023 for between $50 and $75. They were also sold online at BlendJet.com.

The company said that blenders can overheat and catch on fire. In addition, the blades of the blender can break off while in use, posing a laceration risk. There have been at least 329 reports of the blades breaking and 17 reports of overheating or fires. The fires resulted in around $150,000 in property damage claims. At least 49 people reported suffering minor burns, and one person reported a laceration injury.

The first four digits of the serial numbers on the recalled blenders range from 5201 to 5542. The serial number can be found on the bottom of the base.

Consumers can contact BlendJet for a replacement base that will solve the issues.

"Consumers will need to remove and cut the rubber seal from the base of their recalled blender into three or more pieces and upload or email a photo showing the serial number on the bottom of the unit and its rubber seal in pieces to BlendJet at www.blendjet.com/safetyandrecall," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission explained in the recall notice.