Nebraska Coffee Shop Crowned 'Best' In The Entire State

You cannot go wrong with a large cup of coffee masterfully crafted by skilled local baristas. Some prefer to indulge in a cold coffee with ample cream and sugar (the seasonal menu testers) while others prefer plain black coffee (the low maintenance, strictly functional caffeine drinkers).

Coffee shops themselves are also extremely versatile in the way that they are used. Some show up at these cozy, trendy establishments to catch up with friends, while others seek out coffee shops as a quiet space to work or study. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your coffee and coffee shop experience, there is one in Nebraska known for being the best around!

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best place to order a coffee in Nebraska is Amateur Coffee located in Omaha. Tasting Table praised this coffee shop for its all-vegan coffee and donuts!

Here's what Tasting Table had to say about the best place to order coffee in the entire state:

"The heart of cattle country might not be the first place one would expect to find an all-vegan coffee shop. But if you've been to Omaha, you know this city is nothing if not full of surprises. Among them is Amateur Coffee, a shop founded by husband and wife team Jacob and Jasmyn Wichert with the intention of promoting veganism. Perhaps their most iconic item is their colorful latte in a jar. They also sell bags of their house blend coffees to go, each one emblazoned with a house-designed sticker. Just don't be fooled by the fact that Amateur's alluring donuts are all vegan, and their waffles are also gluten-free. They might be a little healthier than their sugar-and-butter-filled counterparts, but calories still count even if they are vegan."

For a continued list of the best coffee shops to visit across the country check out Tasting Table's full review.