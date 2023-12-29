Pennsylvania Coffee Shop Crowned 'Best' In The Entire State

You cannot go wrong with a large cup of coffee masterfully crafted by skilled local baristas. Some prefer to indulge in a cold coffee with ample cream and sugar (the seasonal menu testers) while others prefer plain black coffee (the low maintenance, strictly functional caffeine drinkers).

Coffee shops themselves are also extremely versatile in the way that they are used. Some show up at these cozy, trendy establishments to catch up with friends, while others seek out coffee shops as a quiet space to work or study. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your coffee and coffee shop experience, there is one in Pennsylvania known for being the best around!

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best place to order a coffee in Pennsylvania is Little Amps in Harrisburg. Tasting Table praised this coffee shop for its small town coffee shop feel and specialty flavors.

Here's what Tasting Table had to say about the best place to order coffee in the entire state:

"With big nods to the bevvy of impressive shops in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, no coffee shop is as emblematic to its region than Little Amps in Harrisburg. Though they call themselves a "micro roaster," the three-shop chain has a big footprint, distributing their beans to other shops around the region. This state capital staple also collaborates with local ice cream makers to create specialty favors that give you a little boost with your dessert. But despite all of that, their hometown locations still feel like a small town coffee shop, where after a couple days in town they'll know your order without you having to say a word."

For a continued list of the best coffee shops to visit across the country check out Tasting Table's full review.