The 'Fastest-Shrinking' City In Colorado

Many metropolitan cities and smaller locations are experiencing a population boom, especially areas surrounding popular urban centers. Some cities, however, are seeing a noticeable decline in their populations. This can happen for a variety of reasons, but it could cause anybody considering moving there to think twice.

If you're curious about these cities, Travel ALOT updated its list of every state's "fastest-shrinking" city. Utilizing data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the list focused on places classified as cities with "declining or slowly growing populations."

According to the website, Colorado's fastest-shrinking city is Westminster! Writers dove into what could be driving this trend:

"Westminster boasts beautiful scenery, a low crime rate, and easy access to some of the most popular tourist destinations in the area, such as state and national parks, historical and cultural institutions, and some of North America's best skiing. Despite all the wonderful things Westminster has to offer. It has still seen a rapid decline in population, unfortunately. In 2020, this beautiful city had a population of 116,304 people. They lost two thousand of them over one year alone, though, bringing their total in 2021 to 114,561 people living within its city limits. Many cities in Colorado have seen a population decline. Perhaps it's the cold weather keeping people away, or perhaps not. Only time will tell."

Check out the full list on travel.alot.com.