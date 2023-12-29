The 'Fastest-Shrinking' City In Florida

Many metropolitan cities and smaller locations are experiencing a population boom, especially areas surrounding popular urban centers. Some cities, however, are seeing a noticeable decline in their populations. This can happen for a variety of reasons, but it could cause anybody considering moving there to think twice.

If you're curious about these cities, Travel ALOT revealed the "fastest-shrinking" city in every state based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau data. The list focused on places classified as cities with "declining or slowly growing populations."

According to the website, Florida's fastest-shrinking city is Pembroke Pines! Writers dove into what could be driving this trend:

"It is the 161st largest city in the United States and the 11th largest city in Florida, with 170,981 people as of 2020. This population has generally grown year by year at a rate of 0.95% each year. However, the 2021 data showed us that this city in fact shrunk by .9%. In the city borders of Pembroke Pines, Florida, there were 169,391 inhabitants as of 2021. Most people living here are married couples. Young, single renters are rare, which speaks volumes. Given the history of the city, the figure of decreasing population might change in the coming years. Only time will tell."

Check out the full list on travel.alot.com.