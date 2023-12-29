The 'Fastest-Shrinking' City In Washington

Many metropolitan cities and smaller locations are experiencing a population boom, especially areas surrounding popular urban centers. Some cities, however, are seeing a noticeable decline in their populations. This can happen for a variety of reasons, but it could cause anybody considering moving there to think twice.

If you're curious about these cities, Travel ALOT updated its list of every state's "fastest-shrinking" city. Utilizing data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the list focused on places classified as cities with "declining or slowly growing populations."

According to the website, Washington State's fastest-shrinking city is Federal Way! Writers dove into what could be driving this trend:

"One of the most recent towns to be established in the county, Federal Way had around 101,000 residents in 2020. The fifth-largest city in King County and the tenth-largest city in the state of Washington respectively is this city, Federal Way, Washington. Alas, they lost two percent of their population by 2021. A study found only about99,037 were left in this city the following year. It was discovered that the lack of work in the area is largely to blame for this. In fact, the lack of good jobs causes almost 10,000 individuals daily to leave the city in search of employment, which results in a 10% drop in daytime population. Ouch!"

Check out the full list on travel.alot.com.