Travis Kelce On Christmas Gift From Taylor Swift's Brother: 'He Killed It'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said Taylor Swift's brother gave him a Christmas gift that made him "feel like a child" again during a special episode of his 'New Heights' podcast alongside his brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, released on Friday (December 29).

Kelce, 34, said he received a VHS of his favorite football movie, 'Little Giants,' from Austin Swift after identifying him as the person dressed up as Santa Claus with the singer as she entered Arrowhead Stadium for her boyfriend's game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day.

“He killed it and he actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag — in the Santa sack — whipped it out and handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time, ‘Little Giants,'” Kelce said.

The All-Pro tight end acknowledged Austin's gift when Kylie asked who was dressed up as Santa Claus while appearing alongside her husband and Travis on the special Kelce family episode of 'New Heights,' which also featured appearances by Travis and Jason's parents, Ed and Donna Kelce.

“He killed it,” Kylie said. “I respect it. I respect a full commit.”

Taylor Swift, 34, has attended eight Chiefs games, with her absences coinciding with the international leg of her 'Eras Tour.' Earlier this month, a photo shared by several X accounts, showed Kelce, 34, and Swift kissing on the lips at the Miracle on Main Street pop-up bar during an event held for Chiefs players, spouses, friends and relatives after the game.

A previous picture shared by Kelce's friend and barber, Patrick Regan, in a carousel of pictures in an Instagram post showed Swift kissing Kelce on the left cheek. Regan also noted that Swift took the initial photo, which shows the barber giving the tight end a "gameday freshly," in the post.

Swift broke her silence on her relationship with Kelce while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' on December 6. The singer praised Kelce for "adorably" putting her "on blast" when he revealed on his 'New Heights' podcast in July that he attempted and failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number while attending her 'Eras Tour' concert in Kansas City.

Swift added that the two had spent "significant" time together before she initially attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, at which point they were already "a couple."

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”