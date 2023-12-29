Usher & H.E.R. Strip Down In Their Spicy Video For 'Risk It All'

Usher and H.E.R. team up to create some steamy visuals for their latest collaboration.



On Wednesday, December 27, the R&B artists released the official music video for their new song "Risk It All." In the video directed by Dave Myers, Usher and H.E.R. strip down to their underwear as they deliver the song and perform some sultry dance moves. The song stems from the official soundtrack for The Color Purple musical film. According to the video's description, both artists "encapsulate the raw emotion and enduring strength of The Color Purple’s film’s narratives: risk, love and liberation."