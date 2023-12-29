Usher & H.E.R. Strip Down In Their Spicy Video For 'Risk It All'
By Tony M. Centeno
December 29, 2023
Usher and H.E.R. team up to create some steamy visuals for their latest collaboration.
On Wednesday, December 27, the R&B artists released the official music video for their new song "Risk It All." In the video directed by Dave Myers, Usher and H.E.R. strip down to their underwear as they deliver the song and perform some sultry dance moves. The song stems from the official soundtrack for The Color Purple musical film. According to the video's description, both artists "encapsulate the raw emotion and enduring strength of The Color Purple’s film’s narratives: risk, love and liberation."
The music video arrived a couple of days after The Color Purple made its grand debut in theaters. The official soundtrack arrived a week before the movie was released. It contains 37 tracks in total featuring music from the film itself as well as other songs that were inspired by the movie. In addition to H.E.R. and Usher's collaboration, the lengthy project also holds songs like Alicia Keys' "Lifeline," Keyshia Cole's "No Love Lost," October London's “Eternity,” and Fantasia's "Superpower."
"Risk It All" will also appear on Usher's upcoming album Coming Home. His ninth studio album is expected to arrive on Sunday, February 11, 2024 following his anticipated performance during the Super Bowl Halftime show. He previously released the lead single from the album "Good Good" featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage. He's also reportedly planning a world tour, which is rumored to begin right after his set at Super Bowl LVIII.
Watch the video for "Risk It All" below.