WATCH: Massive Waves Send California Beachgoers Running In Terror

A storm off the coast of California is creating massive waves that are flooding coastal areas across the state. Officials ordered people living in coastal cities in Marin and Santa Cruz counties to evacuate on Thursday (December 28) as the waves battered the coast.

While many people are flocking to the beach to see the waves, which could top 40 feet, officials are urging them to stay away.

"The High Surf Warning is in effect through 3 am Friday. Breaking waves of 28-33 ft are possible at the coast. Please use extreme caution and stay far from the water. NEVER turn your back on the ocean, stay off jetties, rocks, or piers, and do not go into the water!" the National Weather Service in the Bay Area wrote on X.

The storm is forecast to make landfall on Friday (December 29), and could dump up to three inches of rain in some areas.

"A Pacific storm system will approach the West Coast Friday morning, bringing increasing precipitation chances to California and the Pacific Northwest. Moderate to locally heavy rainfall is likely for much of California Friday, focusing along the northern and central coast and along the higher terrain of the coastal ranges. Snow levels will start rather high as a plume of warm, moist air moves in from the Pacific, keeping snowfall limited to higher mountain peaks. Areal average rainfall totals of 1-3" may lead to some isolated flooding concerns," the National Weather Service said.

Video captured a rogue wave in Ventura, sending beachgoers running in terror as they tried to avoid getting swept up in the massive wall of water. Officials said that at least eight people were hospitalized.