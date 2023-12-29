Watch: Snoop Dogg Shows Off 3D Joint That Looks Exactly Like Him

The customized blunt was made by Sesh Farms, who described the work of art in its entirety in an Instagram post they made last year. The joint apparently contains two ounces of flower and is a one-of-a-kind piece.



"This will be part of a art release i will be doing that will include large detailed creative rolls for sale $$ as fully smokable art pieces," the caption read. "More One of a kind insanely detailed Art pieces will be available in the future."



Snoop Dogg's custom blunt comes a couple of weeks after he pulled a fast one on fans by claiming he was "giving up smoke." The viral video he posted made some fans believe he gave up smoking. However, it turned out to be a marketing ploy for a line of smokeless fire pits.