Watch: Snoop Dogg Shows Off 3D Joint That Looks Exactly Like Him

By Tony M. Centeno

December 29, 2023

Snoop Dogg
Photo: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg will smoke almost anything that has weed in it including himself.

On Thursday, December 28, the dedicated marijuana enthusiast posted a video of what appears to be a large joint that was custom-wrapped to look exactly like the veteran rapper. In the video, you can clearly see Snoop's happy face in the blunt complete with a gold chain and black shades. Only half of the shades were visible because the blunt was already lit before the camera started recording.

"Whoever rolled this for me, thank you cuh," Snoop said. We smoking the s**t out this muthaf**ka to end the new year. Wow. Head blown.”

The customized blunt was made by Sesh Farms, who described the work of art in its entirety in an Instagram post they made last year. The joint apparently contains two ounces of flower and is a one-of-a-kind piece.

"This will be part of a art release i will be doing that will include large detailed creative rolls for sale $$ as fully smokable art pieces," the caption read. "More One of a kind insanely detailed Art pieces will be available in the future."

Snoop Dogg's custom blunt comes a couple of weeks after he pulled a fast one on fans by claiming he was "giving up smoke." The viral video he posted made some fans believe he gave up smoking. However, it turned out to be a marketing ploy for a line of smokeless fire pits.

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.