WATCH: Terrifying Video Captures 777 Jet Rock Back And Forth While Landing

American Airlines Flight 134 from Los Angeles, California, to London's Heathrow Airport struggled to land during a major storm on Wednesday (December 27). As the Boeing 777 started to land, it got caught in crosswinds, causing it to tip back and forth as the pilot struggled to maintain control.

As the plane's front landing gear touched the runway, it bounced up and down a few times. Luckily, the pilot was able to maintain control and stabilize the jet as it landed safely without further incident.

According to CNN, Storm Gerrit lashed the United Kingdom with heavy rains, high winds, and snow. There were also reports that a tornado touched down in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester.

As a result of the winter storm, numerous flights across the U.K. were canceled or delayed. However, Flight 134 landed just one minute behind schedule.

A video of the terrifying landing was posted on YouTube by Big Jet TV.

"How he did not go around, I just have no idea," Jerry Dyer, the channel's owner, wondered after the plane was safely on the ground.