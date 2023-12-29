Wisconsin Cities Named Among The Best Cities To Celebrate New Year's

Another year is in the books and what better way to mark the end of 2023 than with exciting celebrations filled with friends, parties, dancing and an all-around good time, celebrating endings and anticipating the new beginnings that 2024 will bring.

WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities in America to determine which are the best cities for New Year's, the fun spots that offer revelers a chance to ring in the new year in style. While the list is topped with cities you would expect, such as Orlando, New York or Las Vegas, some may be a surprise, including two cities in Wisconsin.

According to the list, Milwaukee and Madison ranked Nos. 48 and 68, respectively, with Madison even ranking high in the safety and accessibility cateogry.

Here are the Top 10 best cities for New Year's:

Orlando, Florida San Diego, California New York City, New York Las Vegas, Nevada Atlanta, Georgia Miami, Florida Los Angeles, California Chicago, Illinois Denver, Colorado Washington, D.C.

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 100 U.S. cities across three factors: entertainment & food, costs, and safety & accessibility. These factors were then evaluated using 26 relevant metrics, including New Year's Eve popularity, legality of fireworks, restaurants per capita, nightlife options per capita, music venues per capita, general fun, average alcoholic beverage price, restaurant-meal costs, walkability, neighborhood security, DUI-related fatalities per capita, pedestrian fatality rate, forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31, and many more.

See more of the best cities in America to ring the new year by checking out the full report at WalletHub.com.