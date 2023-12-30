6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Reported
By Jason Hall
December 30, 2023
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia on Saturday (December 30), according to the United States Geological Survey.
The natural disaster was located in Abepura and centered at a depth of 39.1 kilometers (about 25 miles). A 4.7-magnitude earthquake reported to have struck Russia nearly 30 minutes later was believed to be an aftershock.
Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said there was no threat of a tsunami but acknowledged that aftershocks were possible, EVT Bharat reported. The USGS didn't receive any reports of residents claiming to have felt the earthquake at the time of its preliminary report on Saturday.
Earlier this week, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Russia on Thursday (December 28).
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.3 - 147 km WSW of Abepura, Indonesia https://t.co/fBdzQTGAMm— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) December 30, 2023
The natural disaster was located in Kuril'sk and centered at a depth of 23.8 kilometers (14.8 miles). A 4.7-magnitude earthquake reported to have struck Russia nearly 30 minutes later was believed to be an aftershock.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said there was no expected threat of a tsunami in relation to the earthquake via the United Kingdom outlet Express.
Last week, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Adak, Alaska, which is located several hundred miles from Russia. The natural disaster centered at a depth of 33.2 kilometers (20 miles).
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was previously reported in Adak on October 16.