6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Reported

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia on Saturday (December 30), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in Abepura and centered at a depth of 39.1 kilometers (about 25 miles). A 4.7-magnitude earthquake reported to have struck Russia nearly 30 minutes later was believed to be an aftershock.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said there was no threat of a tsunami but acknowledged that aftershocks were possible, EVT Bharat reported. The USGS didn't receive any reports of residents claiming to have felt the earthquake at the time of its preliminary report on Saturday.

Earlier this week, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Russia on Thursday (December 28).