Brooke Hogan Secretly Marries Pro Hockey Player

Brooke Hogan, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and former VH1 reality star, secretly married professional hockey player Steven Oleksy last year, TMZ reported on Saturday (December 30).

Sources close to the former singer claim Brooke and Oleksy, who had previously played in the NHL and is currently signed to the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears, wed on June 8, 2022, during a private ceremony held in Orlando, Florida. TMZ obtained and shared photos of Hogan and Oleksy walking hand and hand after being pronounced husband and wife.

Sources told TMZ that the bride and groom were the only two present at the ceremony, however, a reception was held in Michigan with Steven's family in attendance earlier this month. Brooke Hogan starred alongside her father, mother and brother on the VH1 series 'Hogan Knows Best' and a spinoff 'Brooke Knows Best,' both of which chronicled her budding singing career and family life.

The 35-year-old also appeared as an on-screen character for TNA Wrestling from 2012-13 when her father held a prominent role with the company. News of Brooke's marriage comes after her Hulk Hogan, 70, married yoga instructor Sky Daily, 45, in Clearwater, Florida.

Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, proposed to Daily at her best friend's wedding in July. The WWE legend had previously been married to Brooke's mother, Linda, from 1983 to 2009 and Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2021.