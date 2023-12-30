The driver who operated the truck involved in the fatal collision that took the life of musician Laura Lynch, founding member of the Dixie Chicks, last week is now facing potential criminal charges under investigation.

Texas Department of Public Safety PIO Sgt. Eliot Torres informed TMZ that, due to the loss of life, authorities are probing whether the driver was under the influence at the time of the accident.

To arrive at the facts, the driver underwent drug and alcohol testing at the hospital, but the release of results awaits judicial approval of the subpoena prepared by investigators. If the tests reveal the presence of drugs and/or alcohol, it could lead to charges against the driver.

In addition to potential charges related to intoxication, the driver may be accused of offenses like reckless driving or unsafe lane changes.

The determination of these charges relies on the outcome of the investigation, which includes scene analysis and interviews with witnesses.

The eyewitness account aligns with law enforcement's description of the crash on Highway 62 outside of El Paso.

The truck entered Laura's lane while attempting to pass two other cars, resulting in a head-on collision.

Distressing images depict the extensive damage to Laura's vehicle in the aftermath of the crash.

As investigators diligently piece together the details, the driver's actions leading up to the tragedy are under careful scrutiny, with potential legal consequences pending the comprehensive investigation results.