Following her very fresh release from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's public aspirations of meeting singer-songwriter and Time's 2023 Person of the Year Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game have been squashed.

Hindered by her parole officer's directive to leave Missouri and instead swiftly return to Louisiana, Gypsy will miss the Week 16 fixture against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. Without being able to attend, she will also lose the opportunity to see Taylor Swift in person.

Despite her eagerness to attend the game, Gypsy's plans were already constrained by the purchase of general admission tickets, limiting her chances of encountering Swift, who typically occupies VIP seats in support of her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Gypsy, staying at an Airbnb property in Overland Park, Kansas, with her husband, Ryan Anderson, won't be part of the live audience at the game but can still watch the action unfold on TV from her home in Louisiana.

While the lost chance is undoubtedly disappointing, Gypsy celebrated Christmas with her family and friends, including her father, Rod Blanchard, and stepmother, Kristy, at a secret safe house.

Despite the setback in her aspiration to meet Taylor Swift, Gypsy is embracing her newfound freedom outside the confines of prison. She is free after serving seven years of a ten-year sentence.