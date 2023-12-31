U.S. Navy Sank 3 Houthi Boats Attacking Merchant Vessel

U.S. Central Command said that helicopters with the United States Navy sunk three small Houthi boats attacking a merchant vessel in the Red Sea on Sunday (December 31).

The Singapore-flagged Hangzhou container ship sent out a distress call after its contracted security forces engaged in small-arms fire with four boats originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. The Houthi forces attempted to board the merchant ship, getting within 65 feet of the boat.

Helicopters from the USS Eisenhower and Gravely were dispatched to assist the Hangzhou. When the helicopters arrived, they ordered the Houthi forces to stand down. They refused the verbal commands and started shooting at the Navy helicopters. The helicopters returned fire, sinking three of the four boats and killing everybody aboard.

The fourth boat managed to escape.

"There was no damage to U.S. personnel or equipment," CENTCOM said in a statement on X.

After the incident, the 14,000-container vessel continued toward Port Suez, Egypt.