Cardi B Teases New Music & Celebrates New Years Eve With Offset

She was spotted turning up in her own VIP section while her husband performed on stage, but her night didn't end there. Later on, Cardi B and Offset were spotted tossing up cash together at Booby Trap On The River in Miami. In a brief video clip that has circulated on social media, you can see the "Jealousy" artists making it rain dollar bills together at the famed strip club. While she was at the DJ booth with DJ E Money, Bardi also debuted some new music. The unreleased song sounds like it could be featured on her long-awaited album, which might arrive in early 2024.



Cardi B and Offset's New Year's Eve rendezvous had been planned for months before the couple went their separate ways. A few weeks ago, the mother of two told her fans that she had "been single for a minute" following speculation about the couple's relationship status. Despite spending the holidays together with their kids, Cardi has maintained that she and Offset are not back together.



Hear a clip of her new song and check out more scenes from Cardi B and Offset's night together below.

