Cardi B Teases New Music & Celebrates New Years Eve With Offset
By Tony M. Centeno
January 1, 2024
Cardi B brought in the new year by giving fans a glimpse of what's to come in 2024.
The New York native started off her new year by hitting the poolside stage at the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach to perform live for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest." She opened her set with "Bongos" before she led the countdown to 2024 with her children Kulture and Wave watching from the right side of the stage. Once the ball dropped, she performed "I Like It" during the broadcast and moved on to her other hits. After the show, Bardi hit up LIV Nightclub where her ex Offset headlined the official after party.
She was spotted turning up in her own VIP section while her husband performed on stage, but her night didn't end there. Later on, Cardi B and Offset were spotted tossing up cash together at Booby Trap On The River in Miami. In a brief video clip that has circulated on social media, you can see the "Jealousy" artists making it rain dollar bills together at the famed strip club. While she was at the DJ booth with DJ E Money, Bardi also debuted some new music. The unreleased song sounds like it could be featured on her long-awaited album, which might arrive in early 2024.
Cardi B and Offset's New Year's Eve rendezvous had been planned for months before the couple went their separate ways. A few weeks ago, the mother of two told her fans that she had "been single for a minute" following speculation about the couple's relationship status. Despite spending the holidays together with their kids, Cardi has maintained that she and Offset are not back together.
Hear a clip of her new song and check out more scenes from Cardi B and Offset's night together below.
Cardi B plays new music snippet at a Miami club 👀— The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) January 1, 2024
pic.twitter.com/tUdgPH63M5