Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have called it quits seven years after meeting on The Bachelorette. According to People, the couple filed for divorce in Los Angeles and documents obtained by the outlet revealed the date of separation as Sunday, December 31st, and cited the reason for their split as "irreconcilable differences."

Abasolo spoke out about the sad news with a statement on his Instagram account. "If you've been following me for a while, you know I don't like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family," he wrote on Tuesday, January 2nd. "Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew. My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go."

He continued, "I wanted you to heart it from the source before blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps."

Lindsay has yet to address the split on social media. She hasn't posted anything new since October 2023 and still has her name as "Rachel Lindsay Abasolo" on her profile. The former husband and wife tied the knot in August 2019, two years after they met on season 21 of ABC's The Bachelorette.