Beloved Spot Has Washington's Best 'Bucket-List Food Experience'

The United States is a haven for food enthusiasts. Whether you're an American citizen or a foreign visitor, people are spoiled for choice at all the possibilities for a food-motivated journey. From fancy wineries and exquisite bakeries to award-winning restaurants and humble food trucks, there's no shortage of places that'll excite your taste buds.

That's why LoveFood revealed where you can find the best "bucket-list food experience" in every state. The website puts the spotlight on eateries with delicious offerings anybody should try at least once in their life.

When it comes to Washington State, you can find that experience at Pike Place Market! Writers explained what makes this iconic tourist spot:

"Few places have as much foodie clout as Seattle’s Pike Place Market – the city’s original farmers’ market. It dates all the way back to 1907, and today it sprawls across nine delicious acres, bursting with gourmet vendors. Here, you can feast on everything from dim sum and hom bows (traditional Chinese pastries) to empanadas and artisan pasta. There's the very first Starbucks shop (located just outside the market) to tick off, too."