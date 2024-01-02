Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Restaurant For Fried Chicken In Arizona

There exists hole-in-the-wall treasures which redefine fried chicken perfection.

These unassuming restaurants are "all are welcome" establishments praised for locally sourced chicken and secret batter blends, creating a mixture of flavors that keeps diners coming back. After all, the best bites can hide behind unremarkable fronts.

Cheapism revealed the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every U.S. state for fried chicken:

"When it comes to restaurants, looks can be deceiving. Great food can come from almost any kitchen, whether the restaurant is fancy or not. It's the unassuming spots that often prepare some of the best fried chicken, maybe because fried chicken is an unassuming dish itself. We examined customer reviews and expert recommendations to find fried chicken joints in every state that offer fantastic chicken in an unpretentious atmosphere. Next time you're in the mood for Southern-style fried chicken, check out these hole-in-the-wall joints, walk-up windows, drive-thrus, truck stops, and gas stations for a bucket of fried goodness — and maybe a side of potatoes while you're at it."

In Arizona, the best lowkey fried chicken joint is Lo-Lo's Chicken and Waffles in Phoenix:

"Go ahead and gobble up the traditional southern menu of cornbread, mac and cheese, greens, and peach cobbler at this small restaurant chain, but be sure to save room for the main event. Chicken and waffles are served up 10 different ways, so whether you like dark meat or white meat, you can find a meal that's perfect for you."