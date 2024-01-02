Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Restaurant For Fried Chicken In Texas

There exists hole-in-the-wall treasures which redefine fried chicken perfection.

These unassuming restaurants are "all are welcome" establishments praised for locally sourced chicken and secret batter blends, creating a mixture of flavors that keeps diners coming back. After all, the best bites can hide behind unremarkable fronts.

Cheapism revealed the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every U.S. state for fried chicken:

"When it comes to restaurants, looks can be deceiving. Great food can come from almost any kitchen, whether the restaurant is fancy or not. It's the unassuming spots that often prepare some of the best fried chicken, maybe because fried chicken is an unassuming dish itself. We examined customer reviews and expert recommendations to find fried chicken joints in every state that offer fantastic chicken in an unpretentious atmosphere. Next time you're in the mood for Southern-style fried chicken, check out these hole-in-the-wall joints, walk-up windows, drive-thrus, truck stops, and gas stations for a bucket of fried goodness — and maybe a side of potatoes while you're at it."

In Texas, the best lowkey fried chicken joint is Barrera's Fried Chicken in Robstown:

"Attached to the back of a building housing a religious gift and book store is Barrera's Fried Chicken. The white shack with red trim is walk-up only, so head to the window under the hand-painted 'One bite… we got-cha!' sign when you're ready to order. The deeply browned chicken coating is uneven and bubbly, making it super crunchy. Once it's cooked, it's sprinkled with a secret seasoning blend along with the french fries."