Billy Joel Reveals Real Reason He's Selling His Long Island Mansion

Is Billy Joel leaving Long Island?

That was the question on everyone's mind in the latter half of 2023 when the 74-year-old icon announced that he was in the process of selling his mansion on Oyster Bay. According to Daily Mail, Joel recently revealed that he would not be leaving Long Island anytime soon, just the property that he's inhabited for two decades.

The Piano Man "cleared the air" during his concert at UBS Arena on New Year's Eve, telling fans that he would be spending a few more months in the Sunshine State to start the year.

"I’m just gonna spend a little more time in Florida like old Jewish guys from Long Island do." (Manalapan to be exact.) He reassured that despite extending his time in Florida and putting his Long Island mansion up for sale that he would not be leaving his home base for good.

"Just because I’m selling that house doesn’t mean I’m leaving Long Island. I still have a house on Long Island."

The artist recently renovated a property in Sag Harbor where he will reside when he travels home. His former property on Oyster Bay, listed for $49 million in May 2023, has yet to be sold. The 26-acre residence, located near Joel's hometown of Hicksville, features waterfront views, its own beach house, a three-bedroom guest house, and in-ground pools among other fabulous amenities.

The "New York State of Mind" standout is set to take the stage at Madison Square Garden on January 11th!