Boosie Badazz Reveals Why He Walked Out Of 'The Color Purple' Film

"I HAD TO WALK OUT THIS COLOR PURPLE MOVIE ( N TWO OTHER OLDER COUPLES WALKED OUT ALSO.) 🍿BECAUSE I HAD MY LITTLE GIRLS WITH ME N IT SEEMED LIKE A 🌈 LOVE STORY‼️GOOD ACTING BUT WHOEVER WROTE THE SCRIPT IS PUSHING THE NARRATIVE HARD ‼️AS A PARENT I WILL NOT LET MY LITTLE GIRL WATCH THIS FILM✅" he wrote.



Boosie's reaction to the film prompted plenty of backlash. Some fans on X/Twitter reminded Boosie that the script is based off the book, which inspired both the 1985 film and its 2006 musical. They also brought up his own daughter, who recently came out as a lesbian. Lasy year, Boosie made headlines for the way he reacted to his daughter's sexuality.



“Even though it’s not.. it won’t be accepted as far as -- ’cause I don’t want to think anyone in my family to think it’s okay," Boosie told DJ Vlad. "But what she does, we’re not gonna—we’re gon’ love her to death. We gon’ love her to death, but at the same time, our family, it’s never been that way. It’s never been accepted."



The Color Purple is currently in theaters now. Prior to its release, the official soundtrack was released with songs that are featured in the film, and others that were inspired by it.