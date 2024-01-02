Buses Dropped Off Migrants In New Jersey To Evade NYC Mayor's Order

Buses carrying migrants from southern states are now making dropoffs at train stations across New Jersey to avoid complying with an executive order by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams issued the order on December 27, which requires bus companies to alert city officials at least 36 hours before their arrival and provide a manifest of the passengers. The order also limits the times in which the buses can arrive.

To get around the order, the buses are now dropping off the migrants at train stations in New Jersey so they can take trains into New York City.

"Our Administration has tracked the recent arrival of a handful of buses of migrant families at various NJ TRANSIT train stations," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's spokesperson, Tyler Jones, said in a statement to Politico. "New Jersey is primarily being used as a transit point for these families — all or nearly all of them continued with their travels en route to their final destination of New York City. We are closely coordinating with our federal and local partners on this matter, including our colleagues across the Hudson."

On New Year's Eve, Jersey City posted on its official X account that approximately ten buses had dropped off nearly 400 migrants at train stations in Secaucus, Fanwood, Edison, and Trenton.