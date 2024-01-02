California Destination Named Among Top 10 'Friendliest Cities' In The World

Would you consider your city a friendly place to live and visit?

According to Cheapism, residents in one Golden State city are more welcoming than others. Data encompassing "acceptance of diversity, visitor return rate, and the overall happiness of the city's inhabitants" was used to curate a list of the 15 friendliest cities across the globe, and you're not going to want to miss this!

Per the list, the friendliest city in California is San Francisco! San Francisco also ranked as the eighth friendliest city on Earth. Other cities on the list include Toronto, Canada, Sydney, Australia, Edinburgh, Scotland, Manchester, United Kingdom, New York, New York, Melbourne, Australia, Dublin, Ireland, Copenhagen, Denmark, and more! Cheapism mentioned that the best time to visit this California city is from September to November. The average San Francisco hotel room costs $154 per night!

"Known for its acceptance to diversity, San Fran offers a variety of tours and opportunities to take in its unique sites."

Here's what Cheapism had to say about sourcing the data to discover the friendliest cities in the entire world:

"Cheapism used budgetyourtrip.com to determine the average cost of a standard double-occupancy room in each city to provide additional insight as to what a trip to these friendly locations might cost."

