Deadly Crash At New Year's Concert In NY Investigated As Possible Terrorism

A deadly car crash outside of a Kodak Center in Rochester, New York, following a New Year's Eve concert, is being investigated as a possible case of domestic terrorism.

Authorities said a Ford Expedition struck a Mitsubishi Outlander exiting the parking lot near the venue around 12:50 a.m. The vehicles burst into flames, and the two passengers in the Outlander were killed. The driver of the Outlander was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Expedition, later identified as 35-year-old Michael Avery, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Three pedestrians were also injured in the crash and were rushed to the hospital. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, investigators discovered around a dozen gasoline canisters in and around the Expedition. That prompted local officials to contact the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

While officials were investigating the attack as a case of domestic terrorism, police officials said they found no evidence of why Avery carried out the attack.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith told reporters during a Tuesday morning press conference that investigators have not found any evidence that Avery's actions "were motivated by any form political or social biases."

"Avery may have been suffering from possible undiagnosed mental health issues," Smith said.

Smith also denied earlier reports that Avery left a suicide and journal in his hotel room.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans praised the off-duty police officers who rushed to help the crash victims.

"Even in the midst of this despicable tragedy, there is a reminder that there is still goodness in this world of the individuals that sprang into action without thinking about their own safety to try to save others," Evans said.