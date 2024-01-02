Death Toll Rises From Japanese Earthquake As Rescuers Look For Survivors

At least 48 people were killed after a powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Ishikawa Prefecture in western Japan on New Year's Day.

The quake triggered tsunami warnings as residents were urged to evacuate to higher ground. While there were reports of tsunami waves, none were as large as officials first feared and the warnings have been lifted as of Tuesday (January 2) morning.

There have been around 200 aftershocks following Monday's earthquake, which collapsed buildings and destroyed roads across the region.

According to Reuters, nearly 90% of the buildings in the coastal town of Suzu were destroyed.

"The situation is catastrophic," Suzu Mayor Masuhiro Izumiya said.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to look for survivors, but their efforts have been hampered by the destruction and the freezing-cold temperatures. Many people remain stranded in isolated areas that are extremely difficult to reach. In some cases, rescue workers had to use boats to reach people because the roads were badly damaged.

"The government has deployed emergency rescue teams from the Self-Defence Forces, police, and fire departments to the area and is doing its utmost to save lives and rescue victims and survivors, but we have received reports that there are still many people waiting to be rescued under collapsed buildings," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.