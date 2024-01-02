Embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay Announces Resignation

Harvard President Claudine Gay announced her resignation on Tuesday (January 2). Calls for Gay to resign began after she testified about the response to antisemitism on campus following the war between Israel and Hamas. She was also facing accusations of plagiarism in some of her academic writings.

"It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president. This is not a decision I came to easily. Indeed, it has been difficult beyond words because I have looked forward to working with so many of you to advance the commitment to academic excellence that has propelled this great university across centuries. But, after consultation with members of the Corporation, it has become clear that it is in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign so that our community can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than any individual," she wrote in a letter to the Harvard community.

Gay served as the school's president for just six months, the shortest tenure in history, according to the Harvard Crimson.

Alan M. Garber, the school's provost and chief academic officer, will serve as interim president until a permanent replacement is named.