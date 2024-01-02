Florida Beach Town One Of The Best Places To Visit In January

The new year is here and the holiday festivities are over. While most people are recharging from their busy travels, some people are still itching for a trip, even if it's just a weekend getaway. January marks the off-season for travel, meaning cheaper prices, fewer crowds, and more flexibility with your itinerary.

If you're craving a January vacation, Trips to Discover revealed the best places to travel in America this month. The list includes a wide range of destinations, from winter wonderlands and warm-weather spots to under-the-radar towns and popular cities.

A beloved beach town in Florida landed on the list, and that's Key West! Writers give more insight into what makes this amazing place a must-visit:

"Key West offers the chance to enjoy a tropical location without leaving the continental U.S., and January is the ideal time to visit, with hurricane season long past and temperatures idyllic, hovering around 75 degrees. Slip into island time, relaxing by the clear turquoise water, and perhaps while enjoying the best conch fritters you’ll find anywhere. If you want to get active, sail, snorkel, or float and then check out attractions like the Ernest Hemingway House before catching an iconic sunset at Mallory Square, a former warehouse area with a nightly celebration and sunset-watching ritual that includes live entertainment, shops, and eateries."