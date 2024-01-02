Halsey Teases New Music In 2024: 'I Have A Lot To Say'

Halsey has been teasing new music since last year. In one social media post, they promised that the new album contains, "definitely some of my best songwriting. a lot of life has happened to me since I wrote IICHLIWP [If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power]." In July 2023 she added, "As of right now I’m approaching it kinda how I approached Manic. No strict genre parameters or anything. Just making what feels good and what hits home :)"

They also gave more details while approving a fan theory about their discography on Twitter. "The master of theory strikes again," Halsey responded to the fan. "Good catch :)" When another fan suggested that the next chapter would be "relief," the singer revealed exactly what the next chapter would be. "Next chapter is 'Revelation,' they wrote with a white heart.

The "Lilith" singer had an eventful 2023. In April, Halsey parted ways with her boyfriend, Alev Aydin. The two, who share a son Ender, dated for two years before calling it quits. In September, Halsey made headlines when she was spotted kissing and hugging actor Avan Jogia. The couple later confirmed their relationship with Instagram posts.