Ian Ziering Breaks Silence After 'Alarming' New Year's Eve Fight

Ian Ziering is breaking his silence after an "alarming" physical altercation he experienced on New Year's Eve with a group of bikers.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was driving down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on Sunday when he got into an altercation with a group of people on motorized mini bikes that had reportedly been weaving in and out of traffic, per TMZ. In a video obtained by the outlet, Ziering can be seen getting out of his car to confront one of the bikers, who may have hit his vehicle, and throwing a punch. That's when the other bikers jumped into the action, attacking Ziering and causing a full on brawl as they ganged up on the actor while he attempted to dash across the street.

The altercation eventually ended after the bikers drove away. The Sharknado star quickly shifted from protective mode to dad mode when he ran back across the street to comfort his upset 12-year-old daughter Mia, who was upset following the altercation. Police are investigated the incident, with Ziering listed as a victim in the official report, according to TMZ.

Ziering took to his Instagram on Monday (January 1) to talk about the "alarming" incident.

"Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes. While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation," he said. "In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself."

He added that both he and his daughter are physically fine aside from the shock of the attack.

"I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace," he said.

The Sharknado star added that the incident is indicative of a "larger issue of hooliganism" that requires a response from law enforcement before urging officials to "take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences."

"As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient," he said. "I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety. We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone."

Ziering concluded his statement with a message of gratitude, writing, "I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It's in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year."