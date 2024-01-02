JID Fuels Hype For New Music In 2024 With Fresh '30 (Freestyle)'

"I started doin the freestyles on some practice s**t cuz I’m usually a pen to pad writer with everything," JID wrote. "with these I go line for line no writing and not takin too long in between to test my self, I have 28 more I did before29 but that one felt right to start wit and here we r."



"30 is fye bro, just raw raps about what ever came to my head, I’m excited about music and inspired/blessed to be doin this s**t fr," he added.



JID's latest freestyle is just a warm-up for what he's got coming up in the new year. During a rare livestream back in August, the "Surround Sound" rapper laid out his plans for his upcoming releases. He announced his collaboration with Lil Yachty, which he dropped in September, and also shared the status of his next solo project Forever & A Day. He aims to drop that body of work before his highly-anticipated joint album with Metro Boomin.



"I think I’ma give y'all an album before this Metro s**t come out," JID said. "A little Forever & A Day project. I’m just makin goddamn announcements right quick. I don’t even be on this s**t no more because I’m too old for it, but we gonna do this Forever & A Day project, comin out fall time... probably 10-12 songs. Damn near almost done.”



JID hasn't released a full-length project since The Forever Story in 2022. Forever & A Day didn't drop last fall, but it looks like it could be coming real soon. For now, enjoy his "30 (Freestyle)" below.