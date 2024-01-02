Legendary Restaurant Has Colorado's Best 'Bucket-List Food Experience'

The United States is a haven for food enthusiasts. Whether you're an American citizen or a foreign visitor, people are spoiled for choice at all the possibilities for a food-motivated journey. From fancy wineries and exquisite bakeries to award-winning restaurants and humble food trucks, there's no shortage of places that'll excite your taste buds.

That's why LoveFood revealed where you can find the best "bucket-list food experience" in every state. The website puts the spotlight on eateries with delicious offerings anybody should try at least once in their life.

When it comes to Colorado, you can find that experience at Buckhorn Exchange! Writers explained what makes this historic restaurant a must-visit:

"Rocky Mountain oysters are definitely not what they sound like. This Western delicacy isn't seafood at all – instead, these ‘oysters’ are actually deep-fried bulls’ testis, often served with a cocktail sauce. Brave them at Denver’s Buckhorn Exchange, one of the oldest restaurants in Colorado."

Diners can also look forward to smoked buffalo sausage, rattlesnake, fried alligator tail, premium steaks, salmon, elk, duck, and all sorts of exciting dishes.