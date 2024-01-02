These Legendary Eateries Have Florida's Best 'Bucket-List Food Experience'

The United States is a haven for food enthusiasts. Whether you're an American citizen or a foreign visitor, people are spoiled for choice at all the possibilities for a food-motivated journey. From fancy wineries and exquisite bakeries to award-winning restaurants and humble food trucks, there's no shortage of places that'll excite your taste buds.

That's why LoveFood revealed where you can find the best "bucket-list food experience" in every state. The website puts the spotlight on eateries with delicious offerings anybody should try at least once in their life.

When it comes to Florida, you can find those experiences at three famous eateries! One of them is the acclaimed Joe's Stone Crab in Miami Beach, and writers explained what makes this historic restaurant a must-visit:

"Joe’s Stone Crab is a Miami Beach legend. The restaurant’s story started in 1913, when owner Joe Weiss opened a lunch counter. Fast-forward more than a century, and the crowds keep pouring in to try the joint's delicious king crab legs, lobster tails, and clam chowder."