Lucky California Lottery Player Wins Gigantic Powerball Jackpot

One lucky Golden State lottery player started the year with great fortune after winning the most recent Powerball jackpot. According to KTLA, the winner, who has yet to come forward and claim their prize, won a whopping $1.2 million as part of Monday’s $810 million Powerball drawing. The ticket in question matched five of the six winning numbers which included: 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and 1.

The unidentified winner purchased the $1.2 million winning ticket at "the Country Store, located at 72129 Baker Boulevard in Baker." The winner has exactly one year from the date of the drawing to come forward and claim their prize before the money is donated to California Public Schools.

The Country Store in Baker will receive a large bonus just for being the store to sell the winning ticket to the fortunate customer. The $1.2 million ticket was not the only winning ticket sold in California as part of the New Year's Day drawing. Six other tickets matched four of the six numbers present on the Powerball ticket, earning all six ticket holders $23,000!

KTLA mentioned that 10 Mega Million jackpots were won in 2023, setting a new nationwide record. Will the trend continue in 2024? We certainly hope so!

For more information on the latest Powerball winnings visit powerball.com.